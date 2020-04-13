The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said that while there is no known vaccine for the Novel Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), some trials have shown promising results in laboratory studies.



Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director-General of NCDC, told the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), on Sunday in Abuja that it takes time to obtain accurate results from such clinical trials.



“Some of the trials have shown promising results in laboratory studies but have not yet been proven in humans.



“The best option, for now, is to avoid self-medication as it may lead to complications and death.”



Ihekweazu said that there were currently no approved treatments or preventative therapeutic strategies.



“Many clinical studies have been registered with the intention of discovering effective treatments.



“COVID-19 has rapidly developed into a worldwide pandemic with significant health and economic burden,” he stressed.



The NCDC boss said that since there was currently no specific treatment for COVID-19 pandemic, people with COVID-19 infection can benefit from supportive care.



“They can be managed to recovery if symptoms are reported early, particularly for people with underlying health conditions,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

