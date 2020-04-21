Following the massive deaths recorded in Kano in just 3 days, some residents of kano have been interviewed to ascertain the effect it has had on them.

Most of the residents attributed the deaths to “severe malaria and typhoid fever besides some other infections and terminal illnesses.” Some of the residents further attributed the development to the closure of some of the private hospitals in the city where some of the deceased used to access care following the discovery of the first coronavirus case in the state.

Families of deceased call for intervention Sheriff Hadi Kabir who is the chairman Fagge Cemetery Committee has called for immediate government intervention to unravel incidences of unusual deaths in Kano.

Kabir who lost his aged father three days ago described the situation as “terrifying”. He said that in his neighbourhood at Zangon Barebari in Kano Municipal Local Government Area, more than thirteen people died between Sunday and Monday from a very severe fever “suspected to be malaria and typhoid.”

He attributed the resurgence of malaria within the area to exposure to mosquito bites which usually herald the set in of the wet season. “This is not coronavirus as speculated; it is severe malaria because of our exposure to mosquito bites. We have been battling this kind of experience almost on yearly bases around this time.

“So, we are praying to the government to come to our rescue because this malaria is deadly than the COVID-19,” he said. A relative to one of the deceased in Mandawari quarters, Hajiya Amina Sani, said that her mother died of malaria.

“My mother started having severe fever last week. My brother took her to hospital and they conducted some tests on her and the result showed that she was having malaria. Her condition continued to deteriorate until Sunday when she passed away,” she said.

Malam Hafeezu Adamu, another relative to a deceased in Zage quarters, said that even though his brother was diabetic, doctors clarified that he died of malaria. “My brother was diabetic, but about five days ago he started complaining of fever and headache. He was diagnosed of malaria and was later admitted in the hospital where he eventually died on Saturday.

The Kano State Ministry of Health yesterday, called for calm saying the ministry had already launched an investigation to unravel the real cause of the deaths in the state.

A statement signed by the information officer of the ministry, Hadiza M. Namadi said, “The attention of Kano State Ministry of Health has been drawn to a post being circulated on social media platforms on purported death of number of people within two days and buried in some cemeteries within Kano metropolis.

“As the ministry could not immediately verify the veracity of the claim going round, the state Commissioner of Health, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, hereby assured the general public that investigation into the matter is ongoing to verify the claim and possible causes of the deaths.

“Dr. Tsanyawa also assured that the public will be informed on the outcome of the investigation in due course. “While he prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed, the commissioner also advised people to continue to observe social distancing, wash hands regularly, avoid gatherings and stay at home to prevent the spread of Covid-19,” the statement said.

