On Thursday, Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire disclosed that Nigeria now had the capacity to test 1,500 people a day for coronavirus (COVID-19).

He said this at the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.

Ehanire said, “With the expanded national case definition and addition of two new laboratories to test for COVID-19 in Ibadan and Ebonyi States, the national testing capacity is now at 1,500 a day. I applaud all our health workers and emergency responders in this critical time.”

The Minister also said that 71 per cent of the 6,000 contacts have been traced and the health team are doing their possible best to reduce the number of suspected cases in the country.

Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu of the NCDC disclosed that the center has deployed officials to 15 states to boost the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

Ihekweazu said;

“Yesterday (Wednesday) we conducted the highest number of COVID-19 tests and recorded the highest number of positive cases in Nigeria. We have also deployed 15 rapid response teams to support 15 states. This is the largest deployment of resources ever for an outbreak in Nigeria.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

