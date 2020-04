A World Health Organisation staff and two others, have tested positive for Coronavirus in Bauchi State.

The WHO staff is reportedly the third official of the International health agency to test positive for Coronavirus in the state. The Nation reported that the other two cases are said to be Lagos-returnees.

The recent development brings the total number of active cases in the state to 6.

