The Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari has disclosed that three persons have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Daura, Katsina State, including the wife and two children of the index case who died recently.

Masari who made this known today April 10th. said the positive cases were among the 23 persons traced to have had contact with the state’s index case who died recently.

Recall that on Tuesday, it was reported that Dr. Aminu Yakubu, a private medical practitioner based in Daura, died three days after he returned from Lagos to the state. His blood sample was taken to the NCDC office in Abuja for testing and it was confirmed he was positive for coronavirus.

In a press briefing, Governor Masari said a total of 23 samples were sent for tests after the doctor’s death and three of the samples including that of his wife and two of his children returned positive.

The governor disclosed that they have been evacuated to an isolation center located at the Federal Medical Centre, Katsina for treatment.

He also announced that Daura Local Government where the deceased doctor lived before his death, would be immediately placed on lockdown, and added that selected pharmaceutical shops and grain shops would be allowed to operate under strict supervision.

