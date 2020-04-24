The use of minimal force as part of efforts to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has been adopted by the Ebonyi State government.

Although the state has yet to record any infection, the state governor, David Umahi, says the government is stepping up measures against the disease.

Addressing a meeting of stakeholders on Wednesday at the Government House in Abakaliki, the state capital, he disclosed that officials have been directed to beat residents coming out of their houses without wearing face masks.

He said, “Let me warn again that no face mask in Ebonyi State, no public movement.

“If you don’t have a face mask and you are out, I am directing the local government chairmen to use their men to inflict the minimum compliance which is the cane – the cane.”

Governor Umahi explained the importance of residents wearing face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

According to him, the Nigerian Army authorities have highlighted the order of roadblocks to check the unnecessary influx of travellers into Ebonyi.

The governor noted that the residents have a role to play, as well as the security agencies, including the police and the Ebonyi State Neighbourhood Security Watch.

“No face mask, you will attract cane, it doesn’t matter who you are. If you are a big man and you are coming outside and you do not have a face mask, you will face trouble and the law is very clear about that,” he stressed.

Governor Umahi added, “We have also emphasised, in fact, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) has also warned that the order of blocking must be maintained.

“The police must block the first point of the border, the army must give a safe distance and then block, then the other security agencies will now block and then after that, it is now the neighbourhood watch.”

He also sought the cooperation of the youth assembly in the state with the neighbourhood watch to ensure compliance with the government’s policies against COVID-19.

