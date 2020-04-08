The embattled people of Wuhan, the original epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, after about 11 weeks of brutal lockdown helped save countless lives by containing the spread of the disease.

However, no fanfare greeted train G1722 as it rolled into Shanghai’s Hongqiao Railway Station at 11:53 a.m. on Wednesday.

It was the first rail service to head east from Wuhan since its unprecedented lockdown was lifted as midnight ticked into April 8.

Instead, passengers were met on the platform by weary officials in hazmat suits, who quickly hustled the new arrivals toward a battery of health tests before allowing them into the cavernous terminal.

When Wuhan’s lockdown was first announced Jan. 23, the world was aghast: sealing off 11 million people—a population larger than New York City—had never been attempted in human history. On March 24, after no new local infections were recorded for several days running, officials announced plans to end the measure.

Meanwhile, one-third of the world now lives under “stay at home” orders as the coronavirus that was first reported in the central Chinese city rampages across every continent.

Wuhan’s reemergence will provide lessons for leaders across the world weighing their own sacrifices in terms of both lives and economies.

But many across China fear that the political considerations that allowed the coronavirus to take hold in the first place could play out once again as officials try to jumpstart business and project the image that they have all but beaten the disease.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

