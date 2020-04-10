Two members of a deadly cult group, have been arrested by operatives of Ogun State police command for assassinating one Kolawole Ajomale a member of Oodua People’s Congress on the 5th of April 2020 in Ijebu-Igbo.

Following an intelligence-based investigation embarked upon by the detectives at Ijebu-Igbo division led by DPO Sp Kazeem Solotan, the suspects Korede Pariosho and Jide Afolabi were arrested on the 7th of April.

According to a statement by the state command’s spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the duo were arrested at their hideout and the gun they used to kill the victim was also recovered.

The hoodlums had on 5th of April 2020 attacked their victim in his house situated at No.20 Odo Balogun Street Oke Sapen, in Ijbeu-Igbo where the deceased was shot in the head and stomach, right before his pregnant wife, consequent upon which the victim died on the spot.

Since then, police have been on the trail of the cultists till they were finally apprehended.

On interrogation, the two suspects confessed to killing the deceased, claiming to have carried out the murder in revenge of the death of one member of their cult group whom they alleged was killed by OPC men in 2017.

They further confessed to have vowed since then that any member of OPC seen will be killed in vengeance of the death of their late colleague.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation and prosecution.

