Former President of the Senate, Sen. David Mark, on Thursday, described the Governor of Benue, Dr. Samuel Ortom, as an uncommon political leader.

Mark, in a statement signed by Paul Mumeh, his Media Aide, said Ortom had demonstrated himself as a man of the people.

He described the governor, who turned 59 on Thursday, as a “brave soldier” and political tactician who knew the roadmap and was fully committed to the wellbeing of his people.

“Ortom’s political trajectory in the contemporary Nigeria, especially in Benue where he navigates to victory in spite of all odds, places him above his peers.

“He has fought titanic battles to defend the Benue valley and kept the people united,” the former senate president said.

Mark pointed out that Ortom’s people-oriented policies and programmes had touched on the wellbeing of the people, particularly the downtrodden.

He enjoined the governor not to rest on his oars, but continue to sustain and improve on the good works of delivering dividends of democracy to the nooks and crannies of Benue.

Mark urged the governor to continue to be guided by sense of equity, justice and fairness to all, for which he was known and esteemed by all.

He also charged him to continue to sustain the legacy of peace and one united Benue as well as his well-documented efforts in defending and protecting the common heritage and destiny of the state.

The former senate president, prayed God in His infinite mercies to continue to bless Ortom with good health, peace, wisdom and courage.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

More

Skype

Email



Print

