A woman desperately needed to know if she had COVID-19 and ran to a police station in Lagos when she could not reach the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

After showing symptoms of the deadly disease and could not reach the NCDC, she thought a police station was the best place to go

– Upon arrival at the station, she announced that she was COVID-19 positive and told people not to come close to her

A woman ran to a police station in Lagos for help after showing symptoms of coronavirus following failed attempts to reach the National Centre for Disease Control.

The Nation reports that the woman had tried to reach the COVID-19 toll-free lines since she started developing symptoms without success.

The woman stood outside the police station to announce that she was coronavirus positive.

A source said: “The woman said she walked down from her home to the station and that she was very mindful of avoiding contact with other people.

“As soon as she got to the station, she announced that she had COVID-19 and that people should stay away from her. She said she came to the station because she was frustrated from calling the NCDC and isolation centre without success.

“She then said her mind told her to come to the station so that the police can call the ambulance for her.”

After the drama, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) contacted the isolation centre and an ambulance was sent to the station to carry the suspected coronavirus patient.

The team that came to evacuate her decontaminated the areas she touched and sat.

Legit.ng

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

More

Skype

Email



Print

