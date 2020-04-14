The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has asked Nigerians to take advantage of the gift of salvation made available to all by the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

He made the appeal while delivering a sermon on Sunday at the Aso Villa Chapel in Abuja, on the occasion of Easter.

Professor Osinbajo stated that just like the criminal crucified along with Jesus was saved, it was never too late to receive forgiveness for sin and the ultimate gift of salvation.

He said, “Physically, His (Jesus) cross was between the crosses of those two thieves but spiritually, His cross was between their destinies – whether heaven or hell. “Today, His cross still stands between us; an everlasting fire. He is the mediator between man and God. He came not to condemn but to save.”

