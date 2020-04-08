The global outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19), caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome was first noted in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, in December 2019.

It was declared by the World Health Organization (WHO) to be a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on 30 January 2020, and on 11 March 2020, it was recognized as a pandemic.

The virus can survive on surfaces for up to 72 hours and it’s most contagious during the first three days after symptom onset, although spread may be possible before symptoms appear and in later stages of the disease.

The time between exposure and symptom onset is typically around five days, but may range from 2 to 14 days. Common symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath and complications may include pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

According to research, there is no yet known vaccine or specific antiviral treatment or Primary treatment that is a symptomatic and supportive therapy recommended.

But there are preventive measures set aside to contain the spread of the pandemic such as hand washing, covering one’s mouth when coughing, maintaining distance from other people, and monitoring and self-isolation for people who suspect they are infected.

Efforts have been made to prevent the virus spread in Nigeria such as travel restrictions, quarantines and curfews , workplace hazard controls.

Companies have asked their employees to work from home and large gatherings of people are not permissible. These current trends will continue even after the defeat of the pendemic.

The big winners will be the online companies that don’t rely upon brick-and-mortar locations, healthcare providers, supermarket chains, especially those with a robust online presence, pharmaceutical companies working on cures for diseases, technology companies and services, will cater for people working from home.

Malls and speciality retailers will lose business and shed jobs, as people are not leaving their homes. Big retailers have all announced that they are closing their stores and this will cause a large number of retail workers to lose their jobs.

Also following government’s restrictions and fear, there are a number of other sectors in which jobs will be savagely cut such as travelling agencies, hotels, airlines, sporting events and concerts.

Also due to the uncertainty surrounding the aftershocks of the coronavirus, Nigeria is going to see hiring freezes along with massive layoffs, and for those between jobs it will be difficult to find a new one.

After what has been seen, nobody is going to take a cruise for a while and this has a ripple effect.

With the sudden cessation of business, companies in these areas will be forced to downsize or radically cut the hours that they work and many businesses may not make it and hence, will close down.

As fears of a global coronavirus pandemic continue to grow, there are increasing worries it could bring the global economy to a standstill.

Given the overall vulnerability of the Nigerian economy to external shocks, particularly to volatility in global crude oil prices and disruptions in China, the nation’s biggest trading partner, the impact of the coronavirus on Nigeria cannot be underestimated.

The coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) is affecting a wide range of energy markets including coal, gas and renewable. But its impact on oil markets is particularly severe.

This can be seen from the supply glut currently witnessed in the market and the persistent drop in crude oil prices.

As a result of the rapid spread of the virus, movement of people and goods had been curtailed worldwide.

This is dealing a heavy blow to demand for transport fuels, according to Dr Fatih Birol, Executive Director of International Energy Agency.

According to him, this is especially true in China, the largest energy consumer in the world, which accounted for more than 80 per cent of global oil demand growth last year.

He said that the repercussions of the virus are spreading to other parts of the world, noting that what happens in China will have major implications for global energy and oil market.

The International Energy Agency in its latest forecast also stated that global oil demand was expected to decline in 2020 as the impact of the new COVID-19 spreads around the world, constricting travel and broader economic activity.

Nigeria, among others, has cause to be concerned, as the global spread of coronavirus, and the continuous drop in the price of crude oil in the international market would take a heavy toll on the nation’s economy as oil and gas account for over 90 per cent of Nigeria’s foreign exchange earnings and more than 60 per cent of the country’s earnings.

Currently, with developments in the international oil and gas market, Nigeria’s major revenue earner, the country’s economy is under threat.

The major buyers of Nigeria’s crude oil are India, Spain, Netherlands, France and South Africa, among others. These countries have recorded cases of the coronavirus and the disease has impacted negatively on their economies.

To reaffirm its impact on the oil and gas sector in Nigeria, the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Malam Mele Kyari, said that the coronavirus pandemic has taken its toll on the Nigerian economy.

He said that currently, the country is having difficulties finding buyers for about 50 cargoes of crude oil and 12 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) cargoes.

He warned of serious economic challenges as a result of the falling crude oil prices and called on government at all levels, captains of industries and the organised private sectors to brace up for the new low regime of global crude oil prices.

He added that realistic estimates must be made to reflect the current realities of the crude oil market.

“Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Nigeria has about 50 cargoes of crude oil that have not found landing.

“This implies that there are no off-takers for them for now due to drop in demand.

“Today, I can share with you that there are over 12 stranded LNG cargoes in the market globally.

“It has never happened before. LNG cargoes that are stranded with no hope of being purchased because there is abrupt collapse in demand associated with the outbreak of coronavirus.”

Kyari added that in the face of the coronavirus global pandemic, countries like Saudi Arabia were giving discount of eight dollars and Iraq five dollars, respectively, to their off-takers in some locations, meaning that when crude oil sold at 30 dollars per barrel, countries like Saudi Arabia was selling at 22 dollars per barrel and Iraq selling at 25 dollars per barrel.

He noted that due to the uncertainties of the global crude oil market, countries that produce at the cheapest price would remain in the market, while jurisdictions with high cost of crude oil production would not be able to cope with the competing prices.

To reduce the effect of the coronavirus, member countries of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries ( OPEC), met early March, with a few non-OPEC member countries to agree on a production cut, that would see major crude oil producers cutting their export output by an additional 2.5 million barrels per day.

Participating countries at the meeting failed to reach an agreement, so the output cut deal failed to materialise.

As a result of the failed output cut deal, the fight for international market share of crude oil between Saudi Arabia and Russia was renewed, and as both countries, among other countries, increased their crude oil output, the price of crude oil began a steep slide, hitting new lows last seen almost a decade ago.

Meanwhile, experts are of the opinion that the Nigerian economy is placed at a disadvantage, as the country would struggle to find buyers for its crude oil output and would have to settle for low prices, when it eventually gets buyers.

Mr. Andrew Akpan, an energy expert, said that the situation would cause a major strain on the country’s finances and its budget, especially as the country is relying heavily on crude oil sales to finance the 2020 budget.

The 2020 federal budget was based on 57 dollars per barrel oil bench mark and 2.18 million barrels per day oil production and an exchange rate of N305 per dollar.

Currently, the price of Nigeria’s Bonny Light has dropped to 33.73 dollars per barrel, 40.8 per cent below the 57 dollars per barrel budget benchmark.

Akpan said that the 57 dollars per barrel benchmark and 2.18 million barrels of crude oil per day output the government is targeting, as well as the oil revenue of N2.64 trillion would likely not be achieved.

“Therefore, with the decline in crude oil price, the ability of the country to meet its N2.64 trillion oil revenue target has been curtailed by about 40 per cent, while the country’s budget deficit is expected to rise by about 40 per cent.

“With the inability of the country to meet its revenue target, it would face serious constraints in its ability to pay workers’ salaries, as well as carry out most of the projects listed in the budget.

“With all these challenges, to avoid a major crisis or shutdown of the country, the government might resort to drawdown of the already depleted excess crude account or outright borrowing, both locally or internationally, to meet its obligations to its workers and to undertake significant infrastructure projects.

“This would worsen the country’s debt situation and plunge the country into another debt trap with a high risk of default, as the country’s foreign reserves faces the risk of depletion due to an expected devaluation of the naira,’’ he said.

Mr. Chinedu Onyeizu, a petroleum engineer said that the impact of the virus would be felt with foreign reserves and defending of the naira by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He noted that with the low foreign exchange earnings from the already challenged crude oil sales, monies in the foreign reserves would be used to finance import of other critical goods.

He said that this would lead to the depletion of the naira, as well as making it difficult for the CBN to effectively defend the naira.

“With the decline in the value of the naira, prices of goods and services in the country would rise sharply; inflation rate would skyrocket, unemployment would increase and poverty rate in the country would worsen,’’ he said.

Mr Aly-Khan Satchu, a Nairobi-based investment analyst, and Chief Executive Officer of Rich Management Limited, said that Nigeria currently has between 16 billion and 18 billion dollars, “sitting in short term certificates,’’such as Open Market Operation (OMO) bills, adding that with the uncertainty posed by the falling oil prices, the country would be at risk when most of these foreign investors chose to cash out of the country.

“There is about 16 billion to 18 billion dollars sitting in short term certificates, OMO, where investors are getting double digit in dollars.

“ The premise of that returns is that the currency remains stable. With the oil price falling more than 20 per cent since the beginning of the year, the entire premise of that double digit return has been knee-capped.

“ Most of the investors would be looking to hit the eject button as soon as they can,’’ he said.

To tackle the challenge, President Muhammadu Buhari has constituted a committee to assess the impact of the virus on the economy and best practices to adopt.

The Minister of Finance, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed said that the committee would revisit the crude oil benchmark and lower the price.

She said: “Mr President has formed us into a committee, with the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, the CBN governor, the GMD NNPC and myself as members.

“Our mandate is to make a quick assessment of the impact of this coronavirus on the economy, especially as it affects the crude oil price.

“We will be writing a report and brief Mr President, and after that we’ll also have more substantial information for the press.

“But it is very clear that we will have to revisit the crude oil benchmark price of 57 dollars per barrel, we have to revisit it and lower the price. Where it will be lowered to is the subject of the work of this committee.

“Definitely, there will be reduced revenue to the budget and it will mean cutting the size of the budget. The quantum of the cut is what we are supposed to assess as a committee.’’

However, the NNPC boss assured that the NNPC was working round the clock to increase the country’s daily crude oil output to three million barrels per day and shore up the country’s crude oil reserves to 40 billion barrels.

He further said that the NNPC was ready to strategically put in place measures that would alleviate the cost of crude oil production in Nigeria to create markets for Nigeria’s crude and make Nigeria a choice destination for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

Kyari said that at the moment, the cost of crude oil production in the country was within the range of 15 dollars to 17 dollars per barrel, adding that some leaders in the industry such as Saudi Arabia’s cost of production is between 4 dollars and 5 dollars per barrel.

Experts advocate that Nigeria must ensure that refineries are working to boost local production of crude oil in the country.

According to them, the country has the population to consume its products and is strategically located to service other African countries.

They noted that the coronavirus outbreak was a reminder that the country should get its refineries working, diversify the economy to create jobs, generate more revenue and in turn bring about economic growth and development.

Already, the outbreak has caused severe economic and market dislocation across the globe, disrupting global supply chains and travel.

This is particularly compounded by the strategic importance of China to an increasingly connected global economy, the effects of all these on Nigeria are not significant to the downturn of the economy.

The most glaring is the impact of the pandemic on the global prices of crude oil, Nigeria’s major export.

Since January, the spread of the coronavirus has sent global stock markets tumbling and reversed nearly all the positive momentum in oil prices over the past four months.

As the virus spreads beyond Asia, the oil market continues to suffer enormous losses, with Brent crude oil prices falling to $45 per barrel.

Furthermore, the near-term outlook looks grim while the forecast for the rest of the year remains considerably unfavourable.

The effect of this development on the Nigerian economy could be significant. The last major crash in the price of crude oil in 2014 precipitated the downturn in the nation’s economy, culminating in a recession.

Thus, there are reasonable fears that a sustained period of low oil prices could send the nation’s economy spiralling into another downturn.

This is quite worrying given that since the 2014 slump in global oil prices, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has rolled out a string of policies geared towards maintaining an artificially strong Naira reliant upon high crude oil prices and external borrowings.

Thus, if crude oil prices remain in the $40-range for an extended period of time or drop even further, there could be even more pressure on the already pressured exchange rate and the nation’s overall economy.

In addition, the current crude oil price of $45 a barrel is significantly below the $57 a barrel benchmark planned in the nation’s 2020 federal budget.

Therefore, if the low crude oil price regime persists for an extended period of time, the viability of the nation’s 2020 budget will remain further in doubt.

Already, the nation’s Finance Minister has alluded to this, expressing worries that a sustained period of low crude oil prices could scupper the nation’s financial projections.

Another risk posed by the COVID-19 pandemic to the Nigerian economy is the likelihood that the nation’s already high inflation rate could rise even further.

Given that China accounts for about a quarter of Nigerian imports, greasing much of the country’s supply chain; and that the nation is reliant on China for raw materials, inputs and machinery utilized in local production, there is a significant possibility that the pandemic could induce an increase in the cost of local production or at least a significant reduction in the already limited local production capacity.

Furthermore, if China remains unable to export due to a myriad of reasons, there is a risk that raw material and inputs usually sourced from China for the manufacturing industry might need to be sourced from other nations where they are presumably more expensive.

The economic effect of this will also be an increase in the prices of goods and services, thus resulting in a rise in the inflation rate.

All of these highlight a fundamental structural problem with the Nigerian economy, Nigeria typically exports low value raw materials and imports high value finished goods, a situation which makes the nation’s economy highly susceptible and vulnerable to external shocks.

Therefore, there is a need to encourage local manufacturing and spur the export of processed goods.

Perhaps most importantly, there is a need to address the biggest elephant in the room.

Nigeria’s reliance on the sale of crude oil as the major source of the nation’s foreign exchange earnings. There is a need to diversify the nation’s economy away from a reliance on crude oil.

The need to restructure and diversify the productive base of the economy, with a view to reducing dependence on the oil sector and imports has never been more apparent.

As long as the Nigerian economy remains a mono-economy totally dependent on oil revenues, the nation will continue to remain vulnerable to oil price shocks.

Therefore, Nigeria needs to ensure sustainable fiscal management that is resilient to global oil price cycles.

Overall, there is a significant likelihood that the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on the Nigerian economy could be even more far-reaching and extensive than anticipated.

Given the overall vulnerability of the Nigerian economy to volatility in global oil prices and disruptions in its biggest trading partner, China, the impact of coronavirus on Nigeria might go far beyond infectious diseases.

Therefore, now is the time to act and set plans in motion to protect the nation’s economy from an impending COVID-19 induced disaster.

Buhari, during the Economic Advisory Council (EAC) meeting held recently in Aso Villa, expressed how the outbreak of coronavirus has become a major threat to Nigeria’s economy.

He identified bad harvests, conflicts in global locations and tariff changes in major world economies, as other factors negatively impacting the economy.

”The Pandemic outbreak has affected economic, social and religious activities, especially here in Nigeria and has changed the average Nigerian job market overnight.

”The global outbreak has seriously affected the Nigerian economy, job security and will have a long-lasting, game-changing ramifications. There will be sectors, companies and workers that may benefit from this near-tragedy.

”Unfortunately, we will also witness industries that are severely harm and the People in these areas will lose their jobs and have extreme difficulties finding new ones.

”Due to restrictions and fear, people are not traveling, taking airplanes, dining out, staying at hotels as a result of the outbreak of coronavirus, China, the world’s biggest importer of crude oil, has cut consumption by 20 per cent.

”China usually consumes about 14 million barrels a day, using oil to power machinery, fuel vehicles, and keep the lights on”, he added.

