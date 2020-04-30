A Nigerian dad has just been honoured with an ambassadorial role in Ekiti State after a video surfaced yesterday showing how he banned his son from entering his home.

Femi Adeoye’s son flouted the COVID-19 pandemic lock down rule and traveled from Lagos to Ekiti, to his father’s dismay. Adeoye, who is a a retired FRSC official, showed his disappointment with his son, demanded that he got tested and placed in isolation, so it would be proved, beyond reasonable doubt that his son is not infected with the disease, before he will consider allowing him into his house.

The video stirred heartwarming reactions from Nigerians online, and it wasn’t long before the Ekiti State Government got wind of it.

Now, the Governor of Ekiti, Kayode Fayemi, has honoured the amazing dad and also appointed as new the COVID-19 Response Ambassador of Ekiti State.

See the letter the dad received from the state government:

Nigerian dad refuses to house his son, who bypassed the coronavirus lockdown and came to Ekiti State from Lagos State. He insists that he must be quarantined for 14 days by the state before he will allow him into his home.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

More

Skype

Email



Print

