An emergency room doctor in New York, Dr. Loma Breen who recovered from Covid-19 and continued to treat coronavirus patients committed suicide on Sunday.

Her father confirmed this to CNN.

According to her father, Philip Breen, Dr. Lorna Breen, 49, died a hero.

“She was in the trenches. She was a hero,” he said.

She worked in the Columbia University Irving Medical Center and New York-Presbyterian hospital system.

“She went down in the trenches and was killed by the enemy on the front line. She loved New York and wouldn’t hear about living anywhere else. She loved her coworkers and did what she could for them.”

“I just want people to know how special she was,” he added.

Lorna Breen told her father that her colleagues were putting in 18-hour days and sleeping in hallways, and that ambulances couldn’t get in because it was so busy.

According to her father, she worked in the emergency department and had been on the front lines for weeks, handling the onslaught of cases. New York City has been the US’ pandemic epicenter, recording nearly 300,000 cases and more than 22,000 deaths as of Tuesday morning.

Breen contracted Covid-19 and took a week and a half off to recover, but when she went back to work, she couldn’t last through a 12-hour shift, her father said. Still, she felt like she had to get back in there to help her colleagues.

Then, a doctor friend visited Breen at home and told her she should go home to Virginia, where most of her family is based. Some friends and relatives helped get her to Charlottesville.

Lorna Breen soon was admitted to the hospital at the University of Virginia for exhaustion, her father said, adding that her mother is a doctor in the ward where she was treated.

After about a week, Lorna Breen left the hospital to stay with her mom. Then, last weekend, she went to stay with her sister, and that is where she committed suicide.

“Words cannot convey the sense of loss we feel today,” the New York City hospitals where Breen worked said in a statement.

“Dr. Breen is a hero who brought the highest ideals of medicine to the challenging front lines of the emergency department,” they said. “Our focus today is to provide support to her family, friends, and colleagues as they cope with this news during what is already an extraordinarily difficult time.”

Credit: CNN

