President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the European Union for donating the sum of N21 billion (€50 million) to support Nigeria’s efforts at controlling the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The President praised the European body on Tuesday when he received a delegation to the country, led by Ambassador Ketil Karlsen, at the Aso Villa in Abuja.

He said the donation would go a long way in supporting Nigeria’s efforts at controlling and containing coronavirus to prevent community spread, as well as revitalise the national healthcare systems.

President Buhari used the occasion to condole with EU-member countries and families who lost their loved ones as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his remarks, Ambassador Karlsen described the donation, channelled through the United Nations COVID-19 Basket Fund as so far, the largest single contribution to the response in Nigeria and the largest support that the EU is providing anywhere outside Europe.

He said, “Indeed, the current situation is no joke and we wish to commend you for taking bold and necessary measures.”

The EU envoy also announced that the European Union was mobilising other sources of funding.

According to him, they have already paid €1.2 million to UNICEF and goods purchased with the fund are expected in the country soon.

