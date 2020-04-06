The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, has alerted Nigerians on the circulation of fake Chloroquine phosphate 250mg tablets in the markets.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Director-General of the agency, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye. Prof Adeyeye said the World Health Organisation (WHO) notified NAFDAC that the tablets were being circulated in Cameroon.

The statement reads:

“The falsified chloroquine phosphate 250mg tablets were manufactured by Jiangsu pharmaceutical Inc, Astral pharmaceutical New Bhupalpura, China.

“The tablets manufactured by these companies have no Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) and are in packs of 1000 tablets.

“The use of the falsified chloroquine phosphate 250mg tablets may result in treatment failure and could even cause death.”

She also revealed that the package of the fake chloroquine phosphate 250mg tablets is labelled with has fake NAFDAC No.: 028060.

The statement further:

“The Astral pharmaceuticals, New Bhupalpura, China is labelled with fake NAFDAC registration No. 0587612 and we advise the general public to be aware of this drug.

“All importers, wholesalers and retailers are hereby cautioned to desist from illegal importation, distribution and sale of falsified chloroquine phosphate 250mg tablets.

“NAFDAC has strengthened its surveillance in all ports of entry to prevent illegal importation of the falsified chloroquine phosphate 250mg tablets.

“The agency has also heightened surveillance in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to prevent distribution and sale of this falsified drug.

“Healthcare providers and other members of public are advised to be vigilant and contact the nearest NAFDAC office with any information on the falsified chloroquine.”

According to Prof Adeyeye, anyone in possession of the falsified chloroquine should submit it to the nearest NAFDAC office, and also consumers with adverse effects resulting from the use of the medicine, should call the agency toll free lines on 0800-1-NAFDAC and 0800-1-623322.

