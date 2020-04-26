One Kolese Womiloju, 45, and his son Taiwo, 25, of Gbagba Elewure in Ogun state, have been arrested for conspiracy and murder of one Abubakar Sidi Usman a 32-year-old herdsman, on the 22nd of April 2020.

The suspects were arrested following a report by one Usman Bello who reported that his younger brother has gone missing. Upon his report, a search party was organised for him.

Later in the evening, the deceased corpse was found in an abandoned well in the nearby bush where he was thrown into after killing him.

Intelligence based investigation led to the arrest of the father and his son. On interrogation, they both confessed to the killing of the deceased because they saw him grazing his cows around their farm.

They stated further that the deceased was warned to take his cattle away from the area and when he refused, he was beaten with a charmed ring which made him to be unconscious after which he was hacked to death.

He was then dragged to an abandoned well about one kilometer to the place and dumped there.

