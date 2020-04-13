A tiler and father of two, Adetayo Rasaq, has been arrested for allegedly sexually molesting a minor in the Agunfoye area of Ikorodu, Lagos State.



28-year-old Rasaq was said to have lured the victim into his room with biscuit after her father left her in the care of her siblings on March 31, 2020.



The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana, said Rasaq allegedly had carnal knowledge of her, adding that the victim started complaining of stomach ache after the incident.

