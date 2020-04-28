The Nigerian government has declared Friday May 1, as public holiday to commemorate this year’s International Workers’ Day Celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola made the announcement commending Nigerian workers for their resilience, patience and understanding, particularly in their support of the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration’s efforts at stemming the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The Minister akso expressed optimism that the economy of the country will rebound and be stronger after the COVID-19 experience.

Aregbesola assured Nigerian workers that their commitment and patience will complement the Government’s effort and that of other stakeholders to ensure the speedy control of the virus.

The statement read in part;

The cooperation of every citizen, as well as strict adherence to the measures being put in place by relevant authorities, the challenges being faced by Nigerians as a result of the disease would soon be put behind

