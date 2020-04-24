PRESS RELEASE

DEATH OF A WOMAN SERGEANT

The Rivers State Police Command regrets to announce the death of W/Sgt Lovender Elekwachi who until her untimely death was serving at Eneka Division and was posted to the Eneka roundabout on traffic duties.

The late Woman Sergeant was shot while controlling traffic by Sergeant Bitrus Osaiah attached to the Operations Department of the Command.

Meanwhile, the Sergeant who is said to be attached to the Rivers State Task Force on Decongestion, has been arrested, disarmed and undergoing Orderly Room Trial. Two other members of the Task Force have also been arrested and are being questioned. The Hilux vehicle belonging to the Task Force has been impounded and the corpse of the Woman Sergeant deposited in the mortuary.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph G. Mukan, psc (+) has ordered investigation into the matter with a view to unraveling the circumstances that led to her death and has appealed for calm, pending the outcome of the investigation, promising that the interest of justice must be served in the circumstance.

DSP NNAMDI OMONI,

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,

RIVERS STATE POLICE COMMAND’

FOR: COMMISSIONER OF POLICE,

RIVERS STATE COMMAND,

PORT HARCOURT.

23/04/2020.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

More

Skype

Email



Print

