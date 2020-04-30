The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has approved the implementation of the Steve Oransaye Committee report on the rationalisation of government agencies.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, disclosed this while appearing on a Channels TV programme, Politics Today.

The Presidential Committee on the Rationalisation and Restructuring of Federal Government Parastatals, Commissions and Agencies, now commonly referred to as the Oronsaye Committee, was set up by the Goodluck Jonathan administration.

The committee, inaugurated in August 2011, submitted its report the following year, recommending the merger, conversion and scrapping of many agencies.

While describing the cost of governance in Nigeria as one of the highest in the world, the committee had recommended a reduction in the number of statutory agencies from 263 to 161.

