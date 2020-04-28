Late Ajayi holds a Masters of Science in Cardiology from the National Heart and Lung Institute, (NHLI) Imperial College, University of London.

Imbued with the unshaken belief that he had a mission to contribute to sustaining life’s most precious assets – health and development, he began his medical career at the popular General Hospital, Lagos where he rose to the position of Registrar in only four years.

He later moved to Kemta Hospital & Nursing Home, Lagos, which after leaving as Deputy Medical Director, he had helped develop into a multi-specialist general hospital with three major satellite units in less than four years.

In 1982, he decided to completely throw himself and resources into realising his desire to transform the healthcare landscape into an arena for truly serving its purpose – saving lives.

This led him to establish the First Foundation Medical Centre, a modern, first grade multi-specialist healthcare institution which for over two decades was a reference point in the provision of excellent medical services in Nigeria.

He later established the First Foundation Medical Engineering Company Ltd., the vehicle by which high-end medical technology through Sonography and the Computed Tomography (CT) was introduced in Nigeria through The First Foundation Medical Centre and a Federal Government programme respectively.

He has spent his time pioneering Information Technology, Health Reforms and Capacity building in Healthcare. It is also to his credit that Teleradiology was introduced in Nigeria in 2004.

A strong believer in the conscious development of the human mind, he had about 35 years extensive post qualification academic and intellectual activities in major specialties of medicine. He also holds Diploma in Internal Medicine, from the Royal Postgraduate Medical School, University of London (1997); Diploma in Neurology from the Queens Square Institute of Neurology, University of London (1998); Diploma in Cardiology from the Imperial College, London.