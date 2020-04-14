The former Transition Management Committee Chairman of Ganye L.G.A., Sabastine Kaikai was killed in an attacked carried out in the early hours of Tuesday April 14.

Why Mr. Kaikai was killed remains unclear, however, it gathered that the former council chairman was killed in his village, Kaikai, in Ganye LGA of Adamawa State.

Sabastine was in his village for the Easter holiday when the gunmen struck.

A neighbour said;

“The gunmen came in the middle of the night shooting into the air and rushing to his house. “He struggled to sneak out of his residence, but they got him. They killed him instantly.”

Ganye local government Information Officer, Mr Kabiru Njidda also confirmed the murder incident.

Njidda said;

“The corpse of the late former chairman has been brought to the Ganye General Hospital mortuary.”

The Nation has reported that the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state, DSP Suleiman Nguroje said the command had responded by sending its men after the killers. The police team were deployed to ensure the arrest of the suspects..

