The funeral arangement of Abba Kyari, former Chief of Staff to President Buhari, has been announced.

According to Bashir Ahmad, personal Assistant to President Buhari on New Media, late Kyari will be buried today April 18th in Abuja according to Islamic rites.

”Mallam Abba Kyari will be buried later today in Abuja according Islamic rites.” he wrote

Kyari died on Friday April 17th weeks after he tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

