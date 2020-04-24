Kenyan superstar gospel singer, Ruth Matete got questioned for the second time by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation just before her late Nigerian husband, Pastor BelovedJohn Apewajoye’s autopsy result was made public.

LIB reported earlier that the DCI opened investigations into the pastor’s death, after his manager Jessy McJessy accused Ms Matete of being violent in the marriage and stabbing her husband at least thrice.

Chief government Pathologist Johansen Oduor on Thursday April 23, revealed the cause of Pastor BelovedJohn Apewajoye’s death. The pathologist said the gospel singer’s husband died due to multiple organ failure after suffering 60 per cent burns.

