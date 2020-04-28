Following the confirmation of a Covid-19 index case in Bayelsa State, Governor Duoye Diri has ordered a total lockdown in the state.

The index case who is a 47-year-old woman with a history of hypertension and diabetes, presented herself at the Bayelsa Specialist hospital in Yenagoa with a history of poor appetite, fever, headache, cough, chest pain for almost a week.

Though she denied travelling outside the state, she is in a stable condition and has been evacuated to the Isolation center at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital Okolobiri.

The specialist hospital has been closed down for decontamination and contract tracing has been initiated.

Governor Diri who declared a total lockdown in the state starting from midnight on Monday, April 27, said only essential workers, pharmaceuticals and foodstuff sellers, are exempted from the restriction of movement.