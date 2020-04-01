The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has reacted to the video making the rounds on social media where he was captured making a joke of the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world. The governor explained that it was only a joke that has been taken out of context.

On March 18, 2020, a PDP mega rally held at Ibadan, Oyo State and Mr. Makinde who had just returned from a trip abroad made fun of the APC and the coronavirus.

Makinde said in Yoruba, “They said we shouldn’t do rally because of coronavirus, but it’s their own leader that said coronavirus is inside their party. There’s no coronavirus inside our own party.

The rally was greatly criticized for defying the social distance order, and the Governor issued an apology shortly after.

The governor announced on Monday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and had gone into self-isolation.

Clearing the air about the cooronavirus, Makinde in a radio interview said, “Okay, first, you know we had a rally, I believe two weeks ago. And then I have seen the video that has been circulating on social media which is being misinterpreted to mean that I doubted at any time, the existence of coronavirus.

“The reality is no, I actually never did. I had used coronavirus in the same metaphorical way that their leader did when they were fighting about their chairmanship and he said, well, the virus has gotten into the party.

“So, I made a joke out of it and the video has been circulating that I said there is no coronavirus, that it only exists in the APC. Well, it was a metaphor.

“But to the good people of Oyo State, I want to say again: coronavirus is real. So they must follow all the measures the government has put in place to prevent, contain and control this virus.”

