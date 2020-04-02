Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has explained that the governor did not contract the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from the PDP mega rally that was held recently in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Speaking in an Interview, Adisa said;

“There is no need to politicize the issue of the coronavirus pandemic. “The governor is said to have contracted the virus at the March 18 PDP South-West zonal unification rally doesn’t come to play, because there was no known incident of the virus in Oyo State at the time.” “Also, the governor didn’t have any symptoms as of that time,” Mr. Adisa added.

Earlier this week, Seyi Makinde revealed that he tested positive for coronavirus and was observing the compulsory self-isolation according to the NCDC guidelines.

Oyo State currently has 8 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

