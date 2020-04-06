The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has recovered from Coronavirus, after testing positive for the virus about a week ago. He disclosed that he has tested negative for the virus two consecutive times.

He made the announcement on his official Twitter account, writing, “I am deeply moved by your prayers and support throughout this period. I am so thankful. This evening, I received my second negative test result for COVID-19. I especially thank Prof Temitope Alonge, who acted in my stead as Head of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force.

“I am also grateful to all members of the Task Force for their cooperation during this time. I will be resuming my responsibility as Head of the Task Force from tomorrow.”

