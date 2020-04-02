Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has ordered immediate investigation into allegations of assault, battery and other serious crimes levied against the state Commissioner for water resources, Mr Abdulmumini Danga.

The Commissioner for information and communication, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, confirmed this in a statement in Lokoja on Thursday.

“The governor, being an avowed advocate of fundamental human rights is shocked by these allegations and will not allow them to go uninvestigated.

” The governor has ordered accelerated investigation into the matter and hereby assures both accuser and accused, as well as the general public, that the whole truth will be uncovered and justice served as appropriate,” the commissioner said.

A lady ( name withheld) had accused the Commissioner of abducting and assaulting recently in Lokoja recently.

However, government in the statement, reaffirmed its unalloyed commitment to the protection of all residents from all forms of oppression.

” We will not tolerate violence against women or children under any form or guise.

“We give our word that if these allegations are proven, everyone found culpable will be brought to justice,” the statement said.

The governor then called on the people of the state to continue to observe the protocols of prevention and safety relating to the COVID-19 outbreak.

