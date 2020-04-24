The Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade has appointed 19-year-old Louis Okon as his Personal Assistant on Technical Affairs. This makes him the youngest political appointee in Nigeria.

Okon was among the additional 427 aides appointed by Governor Ayade in Calabar on Monday. Those appointed include chairmen and members of boards of agencies as well as special assistants.

Louis confirmed his appointment by taking to his Instagram page to thank the Governor and his wife, Dr. Linda Ayade.

“Earlier today, the Governor of Cross River State, Sir Ben Ayade @sirbenayade, through his Chief Press Secretary, announced me as Personal Assistant on Technical (Data Management) Affairs,” Okon said.

“It is indeed a great honour to me to serve my State and work under His Excellency in this capacity. I am humbled as I prepare to resume work as perhaps the youngest political appointee in our country at age 19yrs. Indeed, my appointment reemphasizes His Excellency’s belief in the youth, and his determination to create a youth inclusive administration and to bring us to the fore of affairs as he seeks to develop our dear State. As I prepare to serve, I am particularly thankful to God Almighty, the Executive Governor and Her Excellency, @drlindaayade for this opportunity, and to Cross Riverians at large. I will always be grateful” he added.

Louis holds a Diploma in African Studies, Writing & Rhetoric & Entrepreneurial Leadership from AFRICAN LEADERSHIP ACADEMY, Johannesburg, South Africa.

He also participated in the Sustainable Development and Social Entrepreneurship Session of the Yale Young Global Scholars Program,Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut; July 2018.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

More

Skype

Email



Print

