Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno State on Thursday temporarily withdrew the “Right of Occupancy” of 10 filling stations in Maiduguri for hoarding petroleum products.

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Jidda, in a statement in Maiduguri, said the withdrawal was in line with the powers vested on the governor under the state’s Land Use Act.

“His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, has directed the temporary withdrawal of their (filling stations) Right of Occupancy, pending the process of revocation of the same land in line with the provisions of Land Use Act and powers vested on him.

“Government hereby warns other filling stations to desist from such act of economic sabotage as Borno State Government will continue to monitor the activities of all filling stations in the state.

“The government will not hesitate to take all necessary actions within the ambiance of the law to bring them to justice,” he said.

According to reports that following the announcement of precautionary measures to contain Convid-19 spread in Borno, some filling stations hoarded fuel and sold above approved pump price.

The development prompted Gov. Zulum to personally storm some of the suspected stations in Maiduguri to compel them to open and sell to customers at the approved pump price.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

