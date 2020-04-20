A gunman disguised as a police officer shot dead 16 people in Canada Sunday after going on a 12 hour rampage, shooting his victims in their homes and setting fires.

It was the deadliest such attack in the country’s history. Officials said the suspected shooter, Gabriel Wortman, 51, is also dead.

Sources said that the gunman was killed by police.

Several bodies were found inside and outside one home in the small, rural town of Portapique, about 60 miles north of Halifax — what police called the first scene. A police officer was among those killed.

Bodies were also found at other locations. Authorities believe the shooter may have targeted his first victims but then began attacking randomly.

Among the dead is Royal Canadian Mounted Police member Const. Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year member of the force and a mother-of-two.

Two to three others were injured and are being treated at a local hospital, including another Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer.

Wortman’s deadly rampage lasted 12 hours as he went around Nova Scotia in a police uniform killing people, with his victims appearing to be random, police said. They also confirmed at one point he was driving what appeared to be a police vehicle.

The tragedy ended shortly before noon local time, when police said Wortman was located at a gas station around 60 miles south of where the shootings occurred.

Police did not clarify the nature of Wortman’s death, but photos showed several armed officers surrounding a car at a gas station and a body was later taken from the scene.

So far, police have not released a motive or explained how Wortman was able to obtain the police uniform or car that resembled a police vehicle.

A Gabriel Wortman is listed as a denturist in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, a person who makes dentures, according to the Denturist Society of Nova Scotia website.

A suspect photo issued by the RCMP matches video footage of a man being interviewed about dentures by CTV Atlantic in 2014.

At the press conference on Sunday, Assistant Commissioner Lee Bergerman confirmed the deaths of the civilians and officer Stevenson, saying: ‘Heidi answered the call of duty and lost her life while protecting those she served. Earlier this afternoon I met with Heidi’s family and there are no words to describe their pain.

‘Two children have lost their mother. And a husband has lost his wife. Parents have lost their daughter and countless others lost an incredible friend and colleague.’

Although no official details about the civilian victims have been released at this time, at least one victim has been identified.

Family members paid tribute to Corrie Ellison on Sunday afternoon, with his cousin Juliene Henderson writing: ‘Tragic and surreal..RIP to my cousin Corrie and to the several others killed. Just texted him this AM to see if his Dad was ok (his Dad lived in portique) ..not knowing he was out there and already killed. ‘

Local resident Dave Brown was seen putting up a memorial for the community after the shootings, nearby the road where the shootings occurred.

