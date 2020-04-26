Sheikh Taofeeq Akewugbagold, a popular Islamic scholar in Oyo State has cried out after his set of twins, a boy and a girl, were abducted from his home by gunmen in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The incident reportedly took place on Saturday night April 25th.

The Islamic scholar disclosed this in a post shared on his Facebook page.

”WHAT A COUNTRY ! MY TWINS children were kidnapped at gun point at my Ojoo residence Ibadan, around 8pm SATURDAY 10 minutes after I left my home recording lecture in a studio. Everybody should pls for Allah’s sake assist me in prayer and begging the abductor to pls be mercy with me expecially their mother who was barren for 12 years b4. Am begging not flexing anything.This is their pictures,help share wide. Oh my God! My number 08035066122 only for those who have any assistance to see them not for greeting or flashing. Thanks,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the state police command spokesperson, SP Fadeyi Olugbenga, has disclosed that efforts are being made to rescue the twins alive and bring them back home safe.

