On Monday, gunmen stormed Tampe village in Kwali area council in the Federal Capital Territory to kidnap a shopowner, killing a teenager, Habakkuk John in the process.

The teenager was reportedly killed because he refused to take them to the home of the shopowner.

It was gathered that 19-year-old Habakkuk John, an SS II student of Government Secondary School (GSS) Kwali, was shot dead by the kidnappers who then proceeded to abduct the shopowner identified as Passeyi.

According to a resident of Tampe village, Amos, the kidnappers invaded the community in the early hours of Monday, April 6.

He said the gunmen, who arrived the area in large numbers around 2am with sophisticated weapons, went to the deceased who was sleeping in front of his house.

The gunmen woke the deceased and asked him to lead them to the house of Passeyi, who owns a provision shop in the village, However, John refused.

Amos said: “As they insisted that he must take them to the house of Passeyi and he refused, they started arguing with him and they ended up shooting him.”

He said the gunmen later tied the deceased’s legs and dragged him to the back of the house. Afterwards, they made their way to the home of Passeyi and whisked him away.

The deceased has since been buried by his family members.

The family of the deceased was paid a condolence visit by the President of the Abuja Original Inhabitants Youth Empowerment Organisation (AOIYEO), President Gbari Nyize.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the FCT police command, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, has said that the police are already investigating the incident.

