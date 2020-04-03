Charles Tambe, the goalkeeper of Abia Warriors was reportedly shot in the early hours of this morning by suspected hoodlums in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Confirming the news on Twitter, his club said the incident occurred on Friday morning, April 3, and he was subsequently rushed to the University Teaching Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, where he is currently receiving treatment.

A statement issued by Abia Warriors’ sporting director, Patrick Ngwaogwu, Tambe was shot on his way for his morning exercise routine.

Ngwaogwu said, “He is not a rascal. He went for his morning walk out at about 07:00 this morning in Apata area, Ibadan where he stays with his family.”

“They accosted him and collected his wristwatch and handset. And shot him on the hand.

He is presently in UCH, receiving treatment. The club is very much on top of the situation,” he added.

