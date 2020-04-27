Members of the House of Representatives are expected to resume plenary on Tuesday. This was announced in a statement on Sunday by the Clerk of the House, Patrick Giwa.

“This is to inform all Members of the House of Representatives that the House will now resume plenary session on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 10.am.

“Members are advised to take note of the new date of resumption, please.

“The COVID-19 guidelines approved by the Federal Government and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and additional Guidelines developed by the House will be sent to Members’ pigeon holes for collection on resumption,” the statement read in part.

However, the statement noted that staff and members’ aides are to work from home and will be notified when needed in the office for any special assignment.

This is coming after the House suspended its plenary for two weeks in March in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease, and later extended the suspension due to the lockdown announced by President Muhammadu Buhari in the FCT, Lagos and Ogun States.

