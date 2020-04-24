A woman, Nene Steve, has been arrested by the operatives of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department of the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly killing her maid, Joy Aboel.

The Madam of the house was accused of having beaten the maid to death and then went ahead to hang her in order to make it look like suicide.

The incident occurred at 18, Ogundola Street, Bariga, Lagos.

Speaking on the incident, Aboel’s elder brother, Philips Ejeh, said: “The deceased was an indigene of Benue State brought to Lagos through an agent.

“She started working with her as maid January 2020 through an agent.

“She reported that her boss refused to pay her and anytime she asked her boss for her salary, she will start beating her.

“She was making an attempt to leave place, but due to the total lockdown, she remains there until Sunday when her boss said she caught her steal one Indomie noodle and this led to her serous beating, where her master hung her to death.

“The madam said she hung herself after so much beating.

“How can someone hang herself and her legs will be on the ground?”

“My sister engaged herself for the job so that she can be able to further her education.

“Now she has killed by her just because she doesn’t want to pay her salary.

“As I’m talking to you now, the case has been reported to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, Yaba, while the police have deposited her body in the mortuary for autopsy.

“The good people of Nigeria should come to our help.”

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, DSP Bala Elkana, has confirmed the incident.

Elkana said Steve and her husband were at Bariga Police Station to report that their house girl had committed suicide.

He said when detectives visited the place and saw the position of the rope with which Aboel allegedly hung herself, and her position, they suspected a foul play.

