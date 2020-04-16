Rehabilitation or turn around maintenance of the four refineries has gulped billions of naira since 1999. Despite the expenditure, however, they never work to optimum capacity.

The federal Government has already spent $32 million (about N 4.9 billion) for materials needed.

Refineries are production facilities composed of a group of chemical engineering unit processes and unit operations refining certain materials or converting raw material into products of value.

The NNPC has a total of four refineries, two are situated in Port-Harcourt (PHRC) and one located in Kaduna (KRPC) and Warri (WRPC) respectively.

The refineries were established to adequately supply and serve needs for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK), Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), Low Pour Fuel Oil (LPFO), High Pour Fuel Oil (HPFO) and Aviation Turbine Kerosene (ATK) for both local consumption and exports.

Due to the act embracing corruption within the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Nigeria has four refineries with installed capacity to refine 445,500 barrels of oil, enough for domestic consumption and export.

The object has been realised owing to a combination of factors including corruption and inefficiency in the running of the refineries whose regular Turn Around Maintenance (TAM) have been mismanage over the years.

Citing a report a report by the National Resource Charter (NNRC), NNPC spent a whopping $396.33m between 2013-2017 to carry out repairs works under the Turn Around Maintenance (TAM) scheme on its refineries.

Also NNPC has spent N276.872bn on operating expenses of the refineries between 2015-2018, as $36bn on importation of petroleum product between 2013-2017.

This three refineries contributes less than 10% annually to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and they are also among the league of refineries with the highest operating cost worldwide, as their consolidated capacity utilisation dropped to 6.1% at the end of September 2017.

Following statistics and records of the NNRC, the $36bn the country spent on importation of petroleum products in the last four years could build four brand new refineries of similar capacity for the country the same 445,500 barrels per day.

The government has resolved to probe the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and its maintenance team over the sum of $396 million expended on turn-around maintenance of refineries in the country between 2013-2017.

Accordingly, the upper legislative chamber mandated its Committee on Petroleum Downstream, Upstream and Gas to carry out a holistic investigation on the turn-around maintenance expenditures and the current state of the refineries as well as convoke a stakeholders conference with the aim of finding ways to revamp them.

“The refineries have remained in moribund state in the last 15-20 years and is almost reaching total collapse due to lack of proposer maintenance of the facilities with a poor average capacity utilization hovering between fifteen percent and twenty-five percent per annum.

Despite the huge spending on turn-around Maintenance of refineries, NNPC recently announced a cumulative loss of N123.25 billion in 10 months (January to October, 2019), putting the total revenue of facilities at N68.82 billion, while total expenses incurred was N192.1 billion within the same period.

Such huge wastage and slippages amidst the nation’s tight economy, if not addressed, may lead the country back to recession.

When averted and combined with the huge expenditures in “under recovery” on fuel pump price and properly channeled into full rehabilitation and construction of modern refineries, would positively impact on the economy and save the country from the embarrassment of importation of petroleum products and its ripple effect.

Since the return of democracy in 1999, the federal government has spent more than N264 billion for the maintenance of its refineries, yet they have not performed up to the expectation of Nigerians despite claims by government officials.

Built to refine 445,000 barrels of crude per day, Nigeria’s three refineries, located in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna have, over the years, suffered what one analyst described as “total disrepair and comprehensive paralysis in the past three decades.”

Whenever the refineries manage to resume production after a lengthy repair work, they hardly work for up to 90 days before they are shut down, and the purported maintenance cycle continues.

Analysis of documents by the NNPC submitted to several hearings by legislative committees on the subject matter, press statements and clarifications by past oil ministers, heads of the corporation and media reports, showed that the federal government had spent at least N264bn on the refineries in the last 16 years.

This is different from about $308 million reportedly spent for the same purpose by the military governments of the late General Sani Abacha ($216 million) and retired General Abdusalami Abubakar ($92 million).

In February 2015, the NNPC announced that local engineers repaired the refineries at a cost of N99b following the refusal of the original builders of the refineries to handle the maintenance contracts. The refineries only functioned for less than three months before they were shut down.

While reeling out figures compiled for the repairs of all the three refineries, the assistant director, Emerald Energy Institute for Petroleum and Energy Economics, Policy and Strategic Studies, Prof Chijioke Nwaozuzu, said “The required investment for full rehabilitation of the refineries will cost at least $1.6bn.”

The NNPC, in a document made available to investors at a recent road show in China, said it would require between $1.4b and $1.8bn to rehabilitate the refineries.

According to the World Bank, Nigeria is the world’s 12th largest oil producer, with an estimated 37.2 billion barrels of crude deposit and 187 trillion feet of gas, ranking 7th in world’s largest gas reserves, but it is not among the top three countries in Africa in terms of refining capacity.

In 2012, the National Refineries Special Task Force (NRSTF), set up by the former minister, discovered that Nigerian refineries had the worst performance record in Africa, with an average capacity utilisation of only 18 per cent, compared to 81 per cent and 85 per cent respectively for Egypt and South Africa between 2006 and 2009.

In a June 2016 report, the NNPC said the refineries recorded heavy losses in their operations in 2015 as a result of low refining capacity due to prolonged maintenance issues and pipeline vandalism.

Furthermore, according to a Nigerian Extractive Transparency Initiative (NEITI) 2012 audit report, Nigeria spent about N4.5 trillion in seven years as subsidy on petroleum products imported into the country.

