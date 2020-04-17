The Petroleum Equalisation fund Management Board is a statutory agency of the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, established by Decree No.9 of 1975 (as amended by Decree No. 32 of 1989 ), mainly to administer Uniform Prices of Petroleum products through out the country.

This is achieved by reimbursing a marketer’s transportation differentials for petroleum products movement from depots to their sales outlets (filling station), in order to ensure that products are sold at uniform pump price throughout the country.

The source of the Fund is from principally the net surplus revenue recovered from Oil Marketing Companies.

It has an Operational Office in Lagos, five (5) Zonal Offices as well as twenty-two (22) Depot Offices located at the 21 NNPC Depots and Marketers’ storage facilities at Apapa and Ibafon.

It is headed by the Executive Secretary who is the Chief Administrative Officer, responsible for the day to day operations of the fund.

In 1979, Government being conscious of the fact that petroleum products supply did not reach the remotest parts of the country encouraged Major Marketers to open filling stations in those areas.

As a matter of fact, Petroleum Equalisation Fund is for reimbursement of petroleum companies on any losses in Nigeria.

The Core Values for The Petroleum Equalisation Fund (Management) Board are to promote high ethical standards of a responsible public service organisation, and is specifically committed to Integrity, Service and Technology.

It’s missions statement is anchored on Partnering with stakeholders in ensuring effective distribution of petroleum products for sustainable development.

And as it relates to the employees; a place to work; a conducive work environment, where hard work, honesty and transparency are rewarded.

The primary mission for the establishment of the Petroleum Equalisation Fund (management) Board by the government was to equalize the transportation difference in white products marketing and a Uniform Prices of Petroleum Products obtains in the country and treated in the process.

The PEF(M)B as a good agency are to dutifully implement all government directives, especially in ensuring transparency, probity and accountability.

It is meant to collaborate with all Stakeholders in ensuring prompt settlement of Marketers claims and to enhance the distribution of petroleum products to make them available at reasonable costs nation-wide.

In addition to its primary functions, is to computerize the structure, strive to build a data/information bank for accurate data on the level of lifting and distribution of petroleum products throughout the federation.

Also the Vision designed by its board of operation was to become an efficient, technology-driven, stakeholder-oriented and proactive partner in facilitating the transportation, maintenance and distribution of Petroleum Products nation-wide by the year 2020 .

The Petroleum Equalisation Fund (Management) Board was projected to promote high ethical standards of a responsible public service organization and its job specification which was Transparency, Efficiency, Responsiveness and Integrity.

Basically, the PEF (Management) Board reimburses petroleum marketers for “any losses offered by them solely and exclusively” as a result of the sale of petroleum products at the same price throughout the Federation.

There is obviously a complex procedure set out to achieve this including the endorsed Bridging Acknowledgement Forms, marketers’ payment claim, loading and receiving stamps appropriately signed and stamped by PEF depot representative, Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, and NNPC’s loading and receiving stamps, other relevant documents showing receipt and discharge of products at outlets etc.

PEF is proud of its computerised systems for all these processes which it has named the Aquila Platform and billions of litres are moved yearly, so PEF officers are present at over 100 locations throughout Nigeria.

The PEF (M) B is funded by the Bridging Allowance and the National Transportation Average which is jargon for saying that all petroleum marketers pay N6.80 per litre to the Fund for every litre imported into the country.

The National Transport Average (NTA) is what is paid or collected depending on whether the tanker is moving products between 50 to 100 kilometres of the depot or further than 100 kms where the country is divided into further seven zones i.e. zones 3-9.

The main catch here is that with the near certainty that the landed cost of petroleum product will be higher than the Government stipulated selling prize, the marketers have to produce all the PEF documents, before they qualify for the subsidies to be paid by Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA).

With its pivotal role in the subsidy regime, there is no more talk about the PEF being temporary.

It has become a permanent, in physical and financial feature its Abuja audits office building is better than any other structure in the whole of the oil producing South- South (Niger Delta).

Its permanence is assured, it boasts of having a first class super-efficient staff and a state of the art information technology.

Its Aquila Platform is in three phases 1 and 2 are completed, the bridging aspect of the programme and secondly the efficient monitoring of products.

It is now poised for phase 3 which is the monitoring of product importation.

In broad terms, the Petroleum Equalisation Fund (Management) Board performs two (2) basic functions, namely:

( i ) The Administration of price equalization scheme to ensure the sustenance of Government Policy of Uniform Pump Prices for petroleum products nation- wide.

( ii ) The administration of bridging payment scheme to complement the Nigeria National Petroleum Companies pipeline distribution network of petroleum products to all the depot areas nation-wide, during breakdown/maintenance of local refineries and or pipeline breaks/vandalization.

Following the equalisation scheme, the consumer pays the in build transportation cost of N2.30kobo per litre irrespective of where the product is purchased and the amount is not static because of government policy.

Transportation cost is related in distance traveled between the points of lifting the products (Depots) and the points of sale (filling stations)

The marketer serves as an agent of the PEF (M) B in collecting the allowances build into the price structure, and transfers same to the Board for equalization or bridging purposes while the allowance collected for bridging is N1.87Kobo and this also changes from time to time.

Bridging of fund is the movement of petroleum products by long distance road haulage (i.e above 450 kilometres) from a depot/refinery to another depot experiencing scarcity.

Bridging is resorted to only when there is a pipelines break or where the refinery feeding the depot(s) experiencing products scarcity is shut for Turn Around Maintenance (TAM).

Petroleum Evaluation Fund (Management) Board from time to time, by notice served by registered post on the oil marketing company concerned, specify the date on which any net surplus revenue due from that oil marketing company shall be paid to the Board.

If any sum is not paid within twenty-one days of the specified date, a sum equal to ten percent of the amount on unpaid shall be added for each month or part of a month after the date on which payment should have been done.

According to analysis reviewed, the NEITI’s Fiscal Allocation and Statutory Disbursement (FASD) audit report from 2012-2019 as well as the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS)’s Petroleum Import Statistics from 2010-2015.

At least N137 billion of bridging allowance is unaccounted for by the Petroleum Equalization Fund (Management) Board.

Following a research and audit document, report has it that PEF(M)B between 2012-2019, received a total of N381.8 billion, the calculation using the NBS report revealed the agency should have generated at least N519 billion from three major petroleum products imported within the period under review.

The Petroleum Equalization Fund Management Board PEF(M)B acts as a revenue-generating and disbursement agency in the oil and gas sector of the country.

The Board was established to manage the operation of the Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF).

The sources of revenue for PEF include bridging allowance, net surplus revenue recovered from oil marketing companies amongst others and between 2012 and 2019, it received a total of N499 Billion according to the audit report.

Receipts from Bridging allowance for the years under review was N381.8 billion and the bridging allowance accounted for close to 77 per cent of the total revenue of the agency despite this huge revenue pull, the bridging allowance was under-reported from their books of account.

According to NEITI’s description, “the importers/marketers are grouped into three categories: Major Marketers, Pipeline and Petroleum Marketing Company (PPMC) and Depot & Petroleum Product Marketers Association (DAPPMA).

Estimated Revenue from Imported Petroleum Products Report shows that bridging allowance is the payment made by all licensed importers/marketers to PEF. It is paid on the quantity of petroleum imported into the country.

It should be noted that the bridging allowance is not negotiated but a compulsory payment made by all licensed marketers, this is based on the amount of petroleum product that is imported.

Currently, the rate is N6 per litre of imported petroleum products.

The report of the number of imported petroleum products published by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the expected revenue that the PEF is to get at N6 per litre of petroleum products imported.

There is a huge difference in the revenue projected by the PEF in their audits as reported by FASD and what they were expected to realize as bridging allowance i.e. N382 billion as against N519 billion, which makes the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation run into general loss and deficit of N137billion.

The investigative and Probing Observation;

Two possible questions come readily to mind. First, was the said amount actually collected from the marketers? If yes, the said amount was not reflected in the books of account audited by NEITI.

Secondly, if the money was not collected, then it speaks to the inefficiency or the inadequate capacity of the agency to carry out the responsibilities of generating revenue.

Nevertheless, the federal government needs to investigate the 137 billion naira expected revenue of PEFMB which is unaccounted for.

