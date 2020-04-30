In the early hours of Wednesday, April 29, the lifeless bodies of five members of a family of six were found at City Estate Layout, Amokpo-Nike, Enugu State.

A full scale investigation has been launched by the police to ascertain the cause of the sudden death.

The son of the family, Arinze Onyekwe, who was still alive when the police arrived was immediately rushed to the hospital.

The corpses of five members of the family have been evacuated for medical examination and autopsy. They are: Dominic, husband; Chinaza, wife, who was pregnant, and Chioma, Oluebube and Blessing their daughters.

