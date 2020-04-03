Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has disclosed that it will be inappropriate to reveal the medication being used in the treatment of Coronavirus patients in Nigeria. He said revealing the drugs will encourage some Nigerians to self-treatment and possibly abuse it.

The latest development is that 24 Coronavirus patients in Nigeria have recovered and have been discharged.

Ehanire said this at the daily briefing of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 in Abuja on Friday April 3.

According to the Health Minister:

“The drug or drugs being used are matters of interest to doctors who are providing treatment. Doctors advise each other on which drugs they used and I believe as time goes on, they will compile a report on what worked and what didn’t work. As I said earlier, the treatment centres in Lagos are using certain drugs for clinical trial and they will be able to add from their experience to the body of knowledge and what worked and what didn’t work. You may have also read that some people suffered from chloroquine poisoning in Lagos because they thought this was the best way to treat themselves. “It is not for you to go and purchase and treat yourself. So, I won’t advise anyone looking for the name of the drug when you are not even sure you have that sickness.” Ehanire said

