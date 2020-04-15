Super Eagles and Lille striker, Victor Osimhen has said that he rejected a move to England to play for Arsenal after speaking with the club’s former coach, Arsene Wenger.

Victor first came to Europe in January 2016 after joining Wolfsburg and after an impressive Under 17 World Cup performances.

Osimhen helped Nigeria clinch a fifth Under-17 World Cup title in 2015 and was the top scorer with 10 goals. He also won the Golden Boot as well as Silver Ball and was awarded the second-best player of the tournament.

Victor has now disclosed that he had several clubs including Arsenal coming for him after the Under-17 World Cup in Chile.

According to Victor, he rejected Arsenal after speaking with Wenger and decided to move to Germany because it was better for his development.

Victor spoke with the Independent, saying,

“I had a lot of options. Barcelona, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and the rest.

“Arsenal was a good option but it wasn’t the best at the time. I wanted to start playing as soon as I turned 18.

“I wanted to go to a place where I had time to invest in my game and improve physically. Wolfsburg showed me that possibility.”

Victor also revealed that he has been speaking to fellow Nigerian footballer and Manchester United loanee striker, Odion Ighalo about life in England.

“I’ve spoken to Odion [Ighalo] about it. He gave me very good advice, he’s a legend and a big brother. My goal is to play at one of the biggest clubs in the world but now I’m very happy in Lille.

My priority is to play a lot of games. Signing for a big club and being on the bench is not exciting for me.”

Victor Osimhen currently plays in France with Ligue 1 outfit, Lille. Since signing for the French club, he has scored 18 goals in 38 games in all competitions before the season was suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

