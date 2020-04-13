Lt. Gen. Yusuf Tukur Buratai, the Chief of Army Staff has vowed that he will not leave the theatre of Operation Lafiya Dole until he gave a final blow on the Boko Haram insurgents in the northeast.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that General Buratai had earlier announced his relocation to the northeast following the pounding of the insurgents by the Chadian Army from the Lake Chad axis where the President Idris Deby is claiming to have held a section of Nigeria waiting to handover to Nigerian troops.

The Chief of Army Staff who had a special Easter celebration with the troops on Monday at Ngamdu Special Super Camp regretted that the insurgency has lasted for too long but gave assurances that in no time the Boko Haram elements will be defeated.

“We will not leave this insurgency to last like in other countries who have fought insurgency for close to 50 years. We cannot allow that to happen here”, Buratai said.

Gen. Buratai assured the troops of the support of Mr. President who he said has provided all that they need to defeat the enemies.

He also promised that he will not leave the camp until he gives a final blow on the insurgents.

“You may wonder that this counter-insurgency operation has lingered for too long, we all know globally that counter terrorism is very complex. There are some countries that have fought counter terrorism for close to 50years. But we’re not going to leave it, we will not leave this camp

“We are here, we will not leave this camp until we substantially degrade these criminals. By God’s willing, we shall be there with you no going back once we commence. We will be with you in the valleys, on the hill, in the jungle, in the river and so on. As I speak now, we have some element that are providing us necessary intelligence and once we start, no going back. We are here and we make sure that we get ourselves properly motivated, properly equipped and I assure you will have the best of time.

“Some of you have been here before like two three times but I tell you are going to have the best of time. We want the best out of you. We need your courage and determination.

“I want you to have at the back of your minds that Mr. President solidly behind you. We have already started getting the consignment of what we require for us to handle these insurgency and terrorism. It a matter of time and a very short time.

“If I ask you a question, will you answer me? The question is, is anybody ready to chicken out?

A thunderous NO erupted from the soldiers and the COAS continued.

“We make sure that we never go back. Forward ever, backward, never. Thank you and God bless you all”.

Highlights of the occasion was the COAS serving food to troops as soldiers dance and celebrate the Easter.

