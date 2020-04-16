The Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) pipeline is a 614km-long natural gas pipeline currently being developed by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

It is set to be laid between Ajaokuta, Kaduna and Kano in Nigeria and forms phase one of the Trans-Nigeria Gas Pipeline (TNGP) project.

The pipeline project is being implemented via a build and transfer (BT) public-private partnership (PPP) model, which involves the contractor providing 100% of the funding.

The pipeline will cost an estimated $2.8bn and is currently scheduled for commissioning in 2020.

It will feature a diameter of 40inch and is expected to transport 3,500 million metric standard cubic feet per day (Mmscfd) of dehydrated wet gas from several gas gathering projects located in southern Nigeria.

The project will result in the establishment of a connecting pipeline network between the eastern, western and northern regions of Nigeria.

It also aims to create a steady and guaranteed gas supply network between the northern and southern parts of Nigeria by utilising the country’s widely available gas resources.

The AKK pipeline has been described as the single biggest pipeline project in the history of oil and gas operation in Nigeria.

The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for phase one was awarded to OilServe / Oando consortium in April 2018.

The gas pipeline project which is divided into three segments, with phase 1 having a total length of 40inch X 200km stretching from Ajaokuta terminal gas station awarded to the Oilserve/Oando consortium had a contract of about $855m.

The phase 2 whose contract agreement covered 40inch X 193km, stretching from Abuja to kaduna with a contract value of $835m was awarded to a consortium of indigenous and Chinese entities under a 100% contractor financing model.

Phase 3 which runs from Kaduna gas terminal station to Kano terminal gas station with total length of 40inch X 221km, was awarded to Brentex/China Petroleum Pipeline Bureau (CPP) consortium under a contract value of about $1.2bn.

The above brought the total value of the entire project to $2.8bn as it was approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at its 46th meeting on Dec. 13, 2017.

In addition, the development is expected to reduce the large volume of gas flared annually in Nigeria, as well as the subsequent environmental impact.

NNPC originally announced tenders for the development of the AKK pipeline in July 2013.

A project proposal was submitted to the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) in June 2017.

The PPP compliance certificate was issued in July 2017 along with the approval of the feasibility study.

Other infrastructure planned for the development includes various associated valve stations, as well as intermediate and terminal facilities.

The natural gas pipeline is expected to require the laying of approximately 51,200 steel line 40inch-diameter pipes featuring a total combined weight of 240,768t.

Furthermore, the project will utilise 24in-diameter steel line pipes for spur lines, as well as 40in-diameter line break valves and future tie-in valves.

The AKK natural gas pipeline is intended to boost Nigeria’s electricity generation capacity, as well as strengthen the industrial sector within the country’s eastern and northern regions.

The project is also expected to promote and increase the local usage of domestic gas.

Additionally, it is anticipated to increase the country’s revenue generation through the export of natural gas.

The AKK pipeline project forms part of the TNGP development, which is included in the gas infrastructure blueprint of Nigeria.

The 1,300km-long Trans-Nigeria gas pipeline will have three sections featuring varying diameters between 36in and 40in.

It is slated to be the single biggest gas pipeline project to be executed in the history of Nigeria.

The first section of the TNGP is the AKK pipeline, which will connect Ajaokuta with Kano, while the second section will link the Qua lboe terminal with Cawthorne Channel / Alakiri and will also comprise a metering station, which is to be constructed in Obiafu / Obrikom.

The third section of the TNGP will be laid between the Obigo gas compressor station and the Ajaokuta node.

The TNGP has been designed to transport between 11 and 24 million metric cubic meters per day (Mm³/d) of natural gas and will form part of the Trans Sahara Gas Pipeline (TSGP) system.

Nigeria had close a $2.8bn financing agreement with Chinese lenders by the start of the second quarter of 2020 to fund the single biggest gas pipeline project in the country’s history, after months of holding talks with China on financing a project seen as being central to expanding gas output in the West African nation.

On completion of the 614km Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) natural gas pipeline, new gas-to-power plants will push power generation capacity to more than 10,000MW, in a country of nearly 200mn people that has faced perennial electricity shortages for decades.

Africa’s biggest economy struggles with power output, generating less than 7,000MW. Three new captive gas-fired plants, to be located in Abuja, Kaduna and Kano, are expected to deliver 3,600MW of power.

The pipeline will also supply 2bn ft³/d (56mn ft³/d) of gas, in the short term to domestic customers, “which is quite significant.”

Nigeria has 202tn ft³ of proven gas reserves and an additional 600tn ft³ of unproven potential resources, despite having the largest gas reserves in Africa and only 25% of these reserves are currently productive.

According to NNPC, AKK forms phase one of the Trans-Nigeria Gas Pipeline (TNGP) project, which is scheduled for commissioning in 2020.

The TNGP project itself is part of the Trans-Sahara Gas Pipeline System that will ultimately link Southern Nigeria with customers in Europe.

The AKK pipeline project, which is being implemented using a build and transfer (BT) public-private partnership (PPP) model, is expected to transport 3.5bn ft³/d of dehydrated wet gas from multiple projects in the southern part of the country.

Nigeria had earlier secured 15% international owner financing of $430mn and is expecting to close the remaining 85% financing, amounting to $2.8bn, by the second quarter of 2020.

We have got every condition required sorted out including the sovereign guarantee for us to go forward as a matter of fact, we are moving to site in February at the latest and by March we will physically start constructing the pipeline.

THE PROJECT NEED

Nigeria is a gas surplus nation with gas reserves estimated at 188tscf the gas reserves comprise 99tscf of associated gas (AG) and 86tscf of non-associated gas (NAG).

In the past 40 years and since the start of active petroleum activities in Nigeria, about 23tscf of gas have been produced.

The commercial demand for gas is about 0.33tscf of AG per year, LNG exports currently account for 40% of the quantity, while domestic users, led by the power sector, account for 60%.

Despite Nigeria’s natural gas endowment, the country has remained a monocultural economy, dependent on the export of crude petroleum for over 90% of its export earnings.

The AG and NAG produced in the country have historically been flared because of inadequate gas infrastructure, inappropriate/ unrealistic pricing of gas, low level of industrialization, and inadequate consumption capacity.

About 60% of the AG is flared in a country where only 40% of Nigerians have access to electricity, while supply shortages are responsible for causing a 3% decrease in economic growth per year.

Nigeria has vast reserves of petroleum and natural gas, and the potential to be one of Africa’s richest nations.

However, reliable power supply remains a challenge with a population of 182.2 million and GDP of $486.60 billion in 2017Q1, electricity generating capacity stands at slightly above 3,500 MW.

An even starker contrast is South Africa, with a population of 54.95 million and GDP of $360 billion, which had installed capacity of 40,000 MW and 4,229 kWH per capita by 2015.

Considering the deplorable energy situation in Nigeria, the government plans to ensure that gas significantly contributes to the power sector target of generating 25,387 MW by 2020.

Given the above scenario, there is a clear need for Nigeria to harness its vast gas resources quickly to increase its electricity generation, jumpstart its industries, increase domestic use of gas and to export.

The Ajaokuta-Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline (Phase I) Project construction and operation is a further step in the government’s policy, as it will help guarantee the supply network in the North and South of Nigeria, and as well as reduce the environmental impacts associated with gas flaring.

Laying of 614km Ajaokuta-Abuja-Kaduna-Kano 40’’ natural gas pipeline. The states that bestride the pipeline corridor are Kogi, Federal Capital Territory (FCT Abuja), Niger, Kaduna, and Kano, and the pipeline will cross seven major rivers and 10 major roads.

The Ajaokuta-Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline (Phase I) Project is phase 1 of the Trans-Nigeria Gas Pipeline Project that is driven by the availability of additional gas supplies from Assa Gas Plant and the need for gas supply in the Northern / Eastern states through the Obigbo-Umuahia-Ajaokuta and Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano pipelines.

This project is taking place against the backdrop of the new gas pricing and domestic supply context in Nigeria.

The feed gas into the pipeline system is expected to be 3,500 MMscfd of dehydrated wet gas sourced from various gas gathering projects in the Southern region.

Hydrocarbon liquids from this process will be further processed at Ajaokuta to produce liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), while the remaining will be transported through the pipeline to serve as feed stock for power and new petrochemical facilities planned for Abuja, Kaduna, Kano, and Katsina.

The project development will involve the following:

• Surveying and clearing the right-of-way (ROW) for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Outline Business Case Consultant: Alpine Investments Services Limited, June 28, 2017

• Hauling and stringing of pipe(s)

• Bedding of pipe(s)

• Welding

• Digging of trench

• Lowering of pipe and backfilling

• Installation of valves and special fitting and joint coating

• Pipeline crossings on rivers, roads, streams, and other pipelines. Nondestructive testing, surveying, and ROW preparation will lead to vegetation clearing; loss of biodiversity; loss of farmlands, crops, and habitat; and migration of wildlife. Removal of vegetation will further expose the soil to excessive weather conditions and soil erosion.

Measures to ameliorate the ecological impacts include use of existing routes for surveys, use of existing ROW during construction, and avoidance of excessive land take and bush clearing.

NNPC had enforced a no-hunting ban during bush cleaning and restriction of clearing within the ROW habitats.

The scope of work includes engineering, procurement, construction, installation, testing, and commissioning of a 40” x 614km class 600# pipeline system from Ajaokuta to Kano, with associated intermediate and terminal facilities to supply natural gas to off-takers at Abuja, Kaduna, and Kano.

The description of service is to supply gas to uptakers in Abuja-Kaduna and Kano (AKK) and subsequently for the export market.

The proposed pipeline will be supplied with pipeline quality gas sourced from various gas gathering projects in the southern part of Nigeria, at a minimum pressure of 1,000 pounds per square inch gauge (psig) at the Ajaokuta tie-in, and delivered to Kano also at a minimum pressure of 1,000 psig.

NNPC intends to route the AKK pipeline through the major existing right-of-way of the Pipelines and Products Marketing Company’s crude oil/product pipeline to Kaduna, although some pipeline routes will be on completely new alignments.

During the rationale for selection of pipeline phase 1 project (PPP) model ,Four major development options were considered for the delivery of the proposed Ajaokuta-Abuja-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline (Phase I) project, including the implement project option, delay project option, no project option, and partnership with the private sector.

Several PPP procurement methods are possible in the delivery of AKK Pipeline Project. These are the BT, BOT, and DFBOT.

An analysis of the various options recommends a BT with contractor financing option for the AKK Pipeline Project, primarily because it exhibited better value for money than the other options through reduced procurement, development, and management costs; reduced procurement risks; shorter lead-in times; and improved quality and added value from training and local employment. NNPC lacked the funds to undertake the project.

In addition, the BT option relieves NNPC the immediate burden of the huge initial outlay for the development while still vesting the operation and maintenance of this important infrastructure asset on NNPC.

The likely benefits of the BT option are:

(a) Increased efficiency in the execution of the pipeline project

(b) Reduced risk for the public sector, by transferring part of the risk to the contractors

(c) The private partners will execute the project more rapidly because of the incentive to maximize returns on investment

(d) Tt frees NNPC’ scarce resources for deployment to other critical uses

(e) Reduced development and infrastructure budget for NNPC.

The stakeholders consultation was conducted along the project route for the purpose of acquiring right-of-way, compensation paid to communities to be dislodged by the project, and reservation of the ecosystem.

Community surveys were conducted in Nigeria and consultations were made with government officials, landowners, land users, tenants, local leaders, men, and women.

Project summary AKK and scope of work includes engineering, procurement, construction, installation, testing, and commissioning of a 40” x 614km class 600# pipeline system from Ajaokuta to Kano, with associated intermediate and terminal facilities to supply natural gas to off-takers at Abuja, Kaduna, and Kano

FINANCE AND FUNDING

Nigeria had secured the financing both in terms of equity contribution and the clear indication that we will have 85pc financing from the Chinese.

This financing deal takes Chinese investment in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry to nearly $20bn, according to figures from NNPC.

Chinese investment, mostly from China National Offshore Oil Corporation (Cnooc), rose to $16bn last year, and the oil-dependent nation is seeking a separate $3bn to expand crude production to 3mn bl/d by 2023.

China’s wide-ranging investments in Nigeria have drawn a backlash from Nigerians who worry about the rising number of debt-driven infrastructure projects funded by Asia’s biggest economy.

During the last decade, financing from China has helped Nigeria build a 186km rail line between Abuja and Kaduna, with another line between Lagos and the northern city of Kano under construction.

China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation is also working on new international terminals for Nigeria’s four largest airports.

Despite domestic apprehension, Chinese investors will invest more in the country short of infrastructure in terms of power and other infrastructure items that are related to oil and gas, if conditions allow.

