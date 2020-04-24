The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) air arm, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh claims his troops were prepared to attack hundreds of additional American targets if January’s limited exchange of fire led to a retaliation.

Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh made the comments on Friday when he spoke to reporters about the Corps’ successful satellite launch earlier this week.

This satellite launch came after Washington and Tehran exchanged fresh military threats in the Persian Gulf.

In January, after President Donald Trump ordered the assassination of Major General Qassem Soleimani, Iran and the U.S. nearly came to wars.

According to reports, the drone strike that killed Soleimani outside Baghdad International Airport in Iraq was the culmination of weeks of tensions between the U.S. and Iran, during which Iran-backed Iraqi militias killed an American at an Iraqi base in the northern city of Kirkuk and took part in the storming of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

Iran retaliated by firing ballistic missiles at two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. troops, of which more than 100 troops were wounded. However, the White House chose not to retaliate after the strikes, though Trump had previously threatened to attack 52 Iranian targets, including cultural sites. This would have led to a war if Iran struck back against the U.S.

On Friday, Hajizadeh said that IRGC troops were ready for a wider assault if the U.S. responded to the Ayn al-Assad bombardment.

He further explained that Iranian officials thought the U.S. would respond to the Ayn al-Assad attack within 20 minutes, “so we were ready to attack 400 American targets.”

Hajizadeh did not give more information about what the targets were, nor how Iranian troops intended to attack them.

