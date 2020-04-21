Today, April 21, the Central Bank of Nigeria via its official Twitter account announced that fire gutted a part of its Jos branch. The fire was, however brought under control.

The Bank’s Director of Corporate Communications, Isaac Okorafor released a statement which indicated that at about 9.15 a.m., on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, the fire alarm in CBN, Jos Branch was triggered and in line with the Bank’s fire drill and protocol, the skeletal staff on essential duty were promptly evacuated from the building to the muster point.

The director also stated that the Branch Controller quickly called the Fire Service at about 9.19 a.m and noted that before their arrival, the Bank’s security staff, relying on information from the Fire Alarm Dashboard, traced the fire to an air conditioner installed in the inverter room on the second floor of the building.

The staff swiftly put out the fire with extinguishers and hydrants installed in the building.

“The affected room has since been cordoned off for further investigation, while normal work has resumed at the branch,” Okorafor stated.

Okorafor assured the general public that the minor fire has been effectively put out and no damage was done to any records of the Bank.

This outbreak is the latest in the series of fire outbreaks that have hit key government offices in the country in recently.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

