According to Islamic beliefs, one who dies of a plague is a martyr.

Mallam Abba Kyari can therefore be referred to as a martyr.

Mr Kyari a Kanuri from Borno, was born on 17 November 1938.

Prior to his sojourn into politics, Mallam ABBA Kyari was a lawyer and banker.

He was an alumnus of both the University of Warwick and University of Cambridge.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in Sociology from Warwick and a Law degree in 1983 from Cambridge.

After attending the Nigerian Law School, he was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1984 after which he worked for the law firm ‘Fani- Kayode and Sowemimo’.

From 1988 to 1990, he worked as an Editor with New Africa Holdings Limited, Kaduna.

In 1990, he served as a Commissioner for Forestry and Animal Resources in Borno State.

From 1990 to 1995, Kyari was the secretary to the board of African International Bank Limited, a subsidiary of Bank of Credit and Commerce International.

He was also an executive director in charge of management services at the United Bank for Africa.

Kyari led the Northern delegates to the 1994 National Constitutional Conference, and was appointed Chairman of the National Defence Committee of the conference.

After retiring, he was appointed to the board of directors of First Bank of Nigeria, Standard Alliance Insurance and the Merchant Bank of Commerce. He became Chairman of Gamah Flour Mills and of Alif Engineering and Construction.

In 2002, he was appointed a director of Unilever Nigeria. He also later served on the board of ExxonMobil Nigeria.

In August 2015, Kyari was appointed Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

where he became considered one of the most influential and powerful members of the Buhari administration.

During the administration’s first term, he worked mainly behind the scenes to implement the president’s agenda.

In 2017, following a leaked memo, Kyari became embroiled in a public argument with the Head of Civil Service, who was later removed from office and arrested.

As a result of Kyari’s dedication and loyalty to the president, after Buhari’s re-election for a second term in 2019, he ordered his cabinet to channel all requests through Kyari’s office, further enhancing his influence within government circles, and being labelled as the de facto head of government.

Mallam Kyari was one of the President’s close allies considered one of the most influential and powerful members of the Buhari administration.

That was a position he held till he tested positive to the novel coronavirus.

News that Mr Kyari had tested positive for COVID-19 first broke on March 24, about 10 days after he returned from a trip to Germany during which he met with officials of Siemens in Munich on Nigeria’s electricity expansion programme.

This was confirmed by the CoS himself in a statement on March 29, the same day President Buhari made his first nationwide broadcast on the pandemic and announced a two-week lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Mr Kyari revealed in that statement that he would be transferred to Lagos from the FCT for treatment and expressed the hope that he would recover and return to work soon.

At the time, Mr Kyari said he felt well and did not exhibit any signs of the disease.

immediately but he died on Friday, April 17, 2020.

However, on 17th April, news of his death was announced by Femi Adesina, special adviser on media and publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari via a press release.

Kyari died at First Cardiology Consultants Hospital, Lagos on 17 April 2020, from complications related to COVID-19.

He is survived by a wife and four children.

References

Wikipedia

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)

www.channelstelevision.com

www.thestreetjournalmagazine.org

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Twitter

