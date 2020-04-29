Paulo Dybala has reportedly got Coronavirus again, more than five weeks after he first tested positive.

The Juventus forward who was among the first Serie A players to contract Coronavirus alongside team-mates Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi, has had a total of four tests in six weeks as a result of his initial diagnosis, with his most recent coming back positive.

Dybala had confirmed on March 21 that he and his girlfriend, Oriana Sabatini had contracted COVID-19 after his first positive test for the disease.

Though Spanish programme El Chiringuito stated Dybala has had four tests in the last six weeks, it is unclear if Sabatini has also been tested or if either of them are still displaying symptoms.

