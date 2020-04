Kano state has recorded two COVID-19 related deaths.

This was disclosed on the Twitter handle of the state Ministry of Health on Thursday morning, April 30.

The Ministry also confirmed 24 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. The state now has 139 cases with a total of 5 confirmed deaths.

Meanwhile, President Buhari on Monday April 27, announced a two week lockdown in Kano state following the increase in mysterious deaths recorded in the state.

